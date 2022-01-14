Gagik Tsarukyan announces tender for construction of colossal Jesus Christ statue in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. A tender is announced in Armenia for the construction of a statue of Jesus Christ. The tender is initiated by the family of the leader of the Prosperous Armenia party Gagik Tsarukyan.

“Let it show the path of rebirth and light to the Armenian people,” Tsarukyan said on social media.

Tsarukyan said the statue will be 33-meter high. The total height, including the pedestal, could reach up to 100 meters based on a given authors’ project, he said.