Armenian peacekeepers return from Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS.  The Armenian unit that completed its mission in the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces in the Republic of Kazakhstan returned to Armenia on January 14, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry of Defense.

100 servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces were sent to Kazakhstan on January 7 as part of the CSTO peacekeeping force to carry out protection of strategic buildings and infrastructure.








