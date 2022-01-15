LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-01-22

LONDON, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 14 January:

The price of aluminum up by 0.34% to $2980.00, copper price down by 0.80% to $9885.00, lead price up by 0.89% to $2371.00, nickel price up by 2.05% to $22425.00, tin price down by 2.53% to $40500.00, zinc price down by 0.37% to $3546.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price stood at $70500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.