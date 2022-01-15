United States welcomes Armenian-Turkish dialogue
11:54, 15 January, 2022
YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The United States welcomes the first meeting between the Armenian and Turkish special envoys in Moscow.
“We warmly welcome the Armenian-Turkish dialogue and the involvement of the two countries in diplomacy and dialogue for resolving existing disagreements between each other,” the U.S. State Department told the Voice of America’s Armenian service when asked to present Washington’s position over the Armenian-Turkish dialogue.
