Beeline Armenia damaged cable causes internet blackout

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Beeline Armenia says the internet blackout that its subscribers are experiencing in Armenia is caused by a damaged fiber-optic cable which runs through the Georgian border.

“Our Georgian partners are taking all necessary measures to restore the service,” Beeline Armenia said.

 








