Armenian Parliament holds moment of silence in memory of soldiers killed in latest Azerbaijani attack

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Members of Parliament of Armenia held a moment of silence at today’s session in memory of the three Armenian soldiers who were killed as a result of the Azerbaijani attack on January 11.

The respective proposal was made by the opposition “Armenia” faction MP Andranik Tevanyan.

 








