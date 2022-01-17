Armenian Parliament holds moment of silence in memory of soldiers killed in latest Azerbaijani attack
YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Members of Parliament of Armenia held a moment of silence at today’s session in memory of the three Armenian soldiers who were killed as a result of the Azerbaijani attack on January 11.
The respective proposal was made by the opposition “Armenia” faction MP Andranik Tevanyan.
