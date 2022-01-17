‘I can forget about being nice’ - Rubinyan slams opposition MPs for accusations of being agent of influence

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of Parliament and Armenia’s Special Representative for dialogue with Turkey Ruben Rubinyan dismissed as “absolutely unfounded” the opposition’s allegations that he is an agent of influence for Turkey.

“You’ve noticed that I am a rather patient man, perhaps even nice, but did I hear correctly that someone in this hall accused me of being an agent of influence for Turkey? Listen to me, Mrs. Khamoyan, and your entire faction, is there anyone here who can stand in front of me and tell me that I am an agent of influence? There isn’t anyone like that here, and can’t be. Why? Because first of all this is an absolutely unfounded claim, and second of all in response to that I can forget about being patient and nice,” Rubinyan told the opposition Hayastan faction MP Agnessa Khamoyan.