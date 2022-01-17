Iran welcomes efforts to normalize relations between Armenia and Turkey - Iranian Foreign Ministry

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Official Tehran responded to the first meeting of the Armenian and Turkish special representatives in Moscow, ARMENPRESS reports, referring to ISNA agency, 1lurer.am reports that Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh stated at a press conference that Iran welcomes the normalization of relations between its neighbors and supports the efforts made in that direction.

"Our region is tired of the breach of relations and negative attitudes. We must help develop positive attitudes and views," Khatibzadeh said.

Special Representatives for the normalization process between Armenia and Turkey, respectively, the Deputy Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Mr. Ruben Rubinyan and Ambassador Serdar Kılıç met on 14 January 2022, in Moscow.

During their first meeting, conducted in a positive and constructive atmosphere, the Special Representatives exchanged their preliminary views regarding the normalization process through dialogue between Armenia and Turkey. Parties agreed to continue negotiations without preconditions aiming at full normalization.

Date and venue of their second meeting will be decided in due time through diplomatic channels.