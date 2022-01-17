Russia concerned that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs are not able to visit Karabakh. Lukashevich

YEREVAN, 17 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. Russia is concerned that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs are not able to visit Karabakh, ARMENPRESS reports Alexander Lukashevich, Russia's Permanent Representative to the OSCE, said at an online briefing.

"We are concerned that the Co-Chairs have not yet been able to visit the region, to get acquainted with the situation, to outline concrete measures to assist the parties in establishing contacts between citizens, to resolve humanitarian issues," Lukashevich said.

He hoped that the visit will take place in the near future.

Referring to the situation in Nagorno Karabakh, Lukashevich noted that despite some incidents, due to Russia's efforts, it was possible to maintain stability in the region in general. According to him, the stabilization of the situation allowed to address other issues, such as the unblocking of roads, discussions on the "3 + 3" platform, etc.