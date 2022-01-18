Armenian President, UAE Minister of Climate Change discuss implementing mutually beneficial projects

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met today with Minister of Climate Change and Environment of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri on the sidelines of his working visit in the UAE, the Armenian President’s Office said.

The UAE Minister thanked President Sarkissian for participating in the conferences dedicated to sustainable development and climate change within the frames of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. She informed that the UN 2023 Climate Change Conference will be held in the United Arab Emirates and presented her country’s actions to be taken for resisting the climate change.

The sides also discussed issues aimed at expanding the Armenian-UAE cooperation in a number of areas that would ensure sustainable development, as well as implementing joint mutually beneficial projects.