Armenia to have 6 athletes at Beijing Winter Olympics
11:26, 18 January, 2022
YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will have 6 athletes at the Beijing Winter Olympics, the Armenian National Olympic Committee reported.
It received the notification from the International Ski Federation on 4 quotas, which were allocated to cross-country skiers Mikayel Mikayelyan, Katya Galstyan, Angelina Muradyan and alpine skier Harutyun Harutyunyan.
However, figure skaters Tina Garabedian and Simon Senecal have also earned quotas for the winter Olympics.
