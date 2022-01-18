Armenian Ambassador, Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs discuss cooperation

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Japan met on January 18 with Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Takako Suzuki, the Embassy of Armenia told Armenpress.

A number of issues relating to the bilateral and multilateral cooperation were discussed.

The sides discussed holding joint events on the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Japan. They attached importance to raising mutual recognition through culture, intensifying human contacts and engaging Japanese companies into Armenia’s infrastructure programs (road, water reservoir construction, etc), as well as renewable energy sector.

The necessity of expanding the bilateral legal contractual field was also emphasized at the meeting.