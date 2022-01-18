YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenian National Interest Fund CEO David Papazian participated in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit in Abu Dhabi on January 17-18.

One of the world's largest summits on sustainability, climate change and renewable energy is hosted by ANIF partner Abu Dhabi based Masdar company. ANIF is implementing the “Ayg-1” solar photovoltaic power plant project jointly with Masdar.

Within the framework of the summit, ANIF Director David Papazyan participated in the meeting of President Armen Sarkissian's delegation with Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Fund CEO Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak and General CEO of Masdar Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi.

The programs implemented by Masdar in Armenia in the field of renewable energy, as well as the growing role of sustainability issues in the world economic agenda were discussed.

More than 35,000 delegates from more than 130 countries are taking part in the annual Abu Dhabi Summit. Among the participants are presidents and prime ministers of several countries, heads of leading international companies.

The issues of climate change and sustainable development are also high on the agenda of financial institutions internationally. Financial institutions and investment funds develop sustainability standards, prioritizing investment policies that have a positive impact on sustainable development.

"ANIF puts special emphasis on the aspect of sustainability of its programs, and the joint programs with Masdar in the field of renewable energy are in line with our commitments. In terms of sustainability, the ultimate goal is to apply relevant standards and follow up on consistent implementation both in complex industries and areas. ANIF's portfolio already has and will continue to have challenging projects in terms of sustainability. Responsible financiers and banks take responsibility for impacting challenging sectors through participation, based on the belief that continuous improvement of sustainability performance is possible in all sectors and serves the interests of both the state and the investor”,- ANIF CEO David Papazian, said, highlighting the role of the United Arab Emirates partners in further fostering of sustainability culture and capacity building in Armenia.