“Shushi and Hadrut must be returned” – ARF

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) will not put up with the losses of Artsakh, ARF member and opposition MP from the Hayastan faction Ishkhan Saghatelyan told reporters.

“I am saying this on behalf of the ARF. Shushi and Hadrut must be returned,” Saghatelyan, the Vice Speaker of Parliament and a senior member of the ARF told reporters after the session. “I am saying this very clearly and directly. And as to how they must be returned: we see the opportunity for this.”

He said they can’t reject their historical homeland.

“We see a solution in the case when there will be a national government that would restore our army, opportunities and resources. Everything that happened is not a verdict, it’s not the end of the nation and the Republic of Armenia,” Saghatelyan said.