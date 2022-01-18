The ECHR recognizes the violations of Nikol Pashinyan's rights after the 2008 elections

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on January 18 issued a judgment over the case of Pashinyan v. Armenia, recognizing violations of Nikol Pashinyan's freedom, personal immunity, as well as the right to freedom of peaceful assembly in the 2008 post-election period by the Armenian authorities.

ARMENPRESS reports the decision of the European Court of Human Rights was adopted on the basis of the European Convention on Human Rights, based on the April 1, 2010 and September 9, 2010 lawsuits filed by the then opposition politician Nikol Pashinyan.

The verdict published in the ECtHR refers to the imprisonment of Nikol Pashinyan, an opposition figure and supporter of presidential candidate Levon Ter-Petrosyan during the February 19, 2008 presidential election in Armenia.

PM Pashinyan did not demand any material compensation from the state.