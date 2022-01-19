Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 January

Armenia reports 563 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. 563 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, the ministry of health reported.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 348,708.

The COVID-19 recoveries rose by 38 in a day, bringing the total to 333,754.

The death toll has risen to 8025 (3 death cases in past day).

5285 COVID-19 tests were conducted on January 19. 

The number of active cases is 5412.

 

 








