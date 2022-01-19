Hovhannes Khachatryan passes confirmation vote to become Vice Governor of Central Bank
YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. 65 of 70 lawmakers participating in the vote confirmed Hovhannes Khachatryan to the position of Vice Governor of the Central Bank of Armenia.
Another 5 lawmakers voted against.
- 11:08 621 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
- 10:58 “Armenia has no preconditions for delimitation” – Yerevan refutes Azerbaijani FM's claims
- 10:33 Place in Paris to be named after Hrant Dink
- 10:17 U.S. Congressman Brad Sherman awarded Armenia’s State Order
- 09:47 Armenian Parliament President meets US House Speaker
- 09:36 Armenia and United Kingdom mark 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations
- 09:08 European Stocks up - 19-01-22
- 09:07 US stocks down - 19-01-22
- 09:06 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-01-22
- 09:04 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 19-01-22
- 09:03 Oil Prices - 19-01-22
- 01.19-19:45 Commission on delimitation and demarcation not formed yet, the conditions are being discussed – Armenian FM
- 01.19-19:12 Ararat Mirzoyan presents details of his short meeting with Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu
- 01.19-19:00 We will continue to fight for justice - 15th anniversary of Dink's assassination commemorated in Istanbul
- 01.19-18:28 Ambassador Tigran Mkrtchyan delivers credentials to the President of Greece
- 01.19-18:20 CSTO peacekeeping forces suffered no casualties in Kazakhstan – Stanislav Zas
- 01.19-17:48 3809 victims, 220 missing in action – Investigative Committee of Armenia publishes fresh data on 44-day war
- 01.19-17:37 No government will ever even attempt to doubt historical fact of Armenian Genocide – FM
- 01.19-17:35 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-01-22
- 01.19-17:34 Asian Stocks down - 19-01-22
- 01.19-17:06 OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs planning regional visit
- 01.19-17:05 Aliyev’s approach is one thing, reality is something else – Armenian FM on Azeri leader’s latest statement on OSCE MG
- 01.19-16:58 FM Mirzoyan clarifies what proposal Armenian side made to Azerbaijan
- 01.19-15:31 Armenian army chief, ex-defense minister go on trial
- 01.19-15:05 ‘We will continue to demand condemnation of crimes against Armenians’ – Artsakh Ombudsman
16:21, 01.13.2022
Viewed 4912 times New three-month military trainings for reservists to kick off on January 15
15:08, 01.13.2022
Viewed 2095 times 32 years ago on this day, Azerbaijan's state-sponsored massacre of Armenians began in Baku
11:27, 01.15.2022
Viewed 2058 times Russian military’s tank crews hold major live-fire exercises in multiple locations, including in Armenian base
15:34, 01.14.2022
Viewed 1905 times History of Armenian Genocide to be taught in Massachusetts schools
19:30, 01.14.2022
Viewed 1619 times Russian MFA issues statement on the results of the meeting between the special representatives of Armenia, Turkey