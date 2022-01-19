Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 January

Hovhannes Khachatryan passes confirmation vote to become Vice Governor of Central Bank

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. 65 of 70 lawmakers participating in the vote confirmed Hovhannes Khachatryan to the position of Vice Governor of the Central Bank of Armenia.

