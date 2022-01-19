Flyone Armenia to launch Yerevan-Istanbul flights on February 2
12:38, 19 January, 2022
YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. The Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure again officially announced that Flyone Armenia airline will launch the Yerevan-Istanbul flights on February 2, Anadolu reports.
Flyone Armenia was granted a permit for operating three roundtrip flights per week from Yerevan to Istanbul.
The Turkish Pegasus airline will also operate the route, again three times per week.
