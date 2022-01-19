Int’l recognition of Artsakh, settlement of Karabakh conflict to be main activity directions of ministry, says FM

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. We will continue to actively and persistently defend the interests of Artsakh, our independence and sovereignty, strengthen the pan-Armenian unity – the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora unity, with all means, Foreign Minister of Artsakh Davit Babayan told reporters today.

He presented a brief report about the 2021 activity of the ministry and outlined their upcoming actions.

According to the minister, the international recognition of Artsakh, the establishment and development of ties with different countries and their entities, the deepening of cooperation with the communities and organizations of the Armenian Diaspora, the settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict and the preservation of Artsakh’s geopolitical subjectivity will be the main activity directions of the foreign ministry.

As for the foreign policy strategy of 2022, the minister said they are going to run an “initiating, courageous and targeted foreign policy” based on the ministry’s slogan “acting a lot, talking less”.