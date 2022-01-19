Armenian tax chief favors open border with Turkey
YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Rustam Badasyan spoke in favor of the border with Turkey being opened, stating that “an open border is better than a closed border.”
“We can speak with axiomatic truths,” Badasyan told reporters. “Naturally, a border being open is better than a border being closed. I think this is undisputable because you can never have the kind of economic activity and turnover during closed borders which you can have during open borders,” he said.
Badasyan dismissed a reporter’s question on whether or not there is a risk of Turkish capital’s inflow into Armenia. He said that this hypothetical scenario shouldn’t be considered as a risk. “Naturally, the representation of major economies in countries with smaller economies is more noticeable everywhere in the world, so what, should we live in fears?” Badasyan said.