‘Proud to have been able to contribute to development of Armenia-UK ties': President congratulates Queen Elizabeth II

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and the UK, the Presidential Office reports.

“Over the past years Armenia and the United Kingdom have managed to establish a productive political dialogue both in bilateral and multilateral formats. I am proud that I have been able to contribute to the development of relations between our countries”, the Armenian President said in his letter.