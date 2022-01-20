“Full normalization is the goal” – Turkish FM on process with Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke about the normalization process with Armenia.

Cavusoglu said that the measures for normalizing relations with Armenia are on the agenda.

“A full normalization is the goal,” Hurriyet quoted FM Cavusoglu as saying. “The Armenians are also very satisfied from this, in addition to the launch of flights and appointment of special representatives, other steps as part of the process leading to a full normalization will also be studied,” he said.

Cavusoglu said that the special representatives will discuss steps for strengthening trust in the future.