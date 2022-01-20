Armenian FM received invitation to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum: appropriateness of his participation being discussed

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan has received and continues receiving invitations to participate in different events, including the Antalya Diplomacy Forum this year, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said in response to the question of ARMENPRESS, relating to the statement of the Turkish foreign minister according to which Armenia is invited to the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

“The Foreign Ministry of Armenia is discussing the appropriateness of the minister’s participation to the aforementioned events in accordance with the respective procedures. The public will be properly informed about the decisions to be made”, he said.