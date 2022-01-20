EU’s Special Representative to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. European Union’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar will visit Armenia and Azerbaijan on the sidelines of a regional visit together with former French Ambassador to Ukraine and Cyprus Isabelle Dumont.

“Good to be back in the region for a joint EU-French visit together with Isabelle Dumont and colleagues to follow up on meetings in Brussels. Look forward to substantial meetings with Azerbaijani and Armenian leaderships over the coming days”, Toivo Klaar said on Twitter.