ANIF’s CEO appointed Chairman of Board of Directors of Fly Arna

YEREVAN, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Fly Arna, Armenia’s national airline and a joint venture company between the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) and Air Arabia Group, announced the appointment of its Board of Directors.

The company’s Board of Directors consists of the following five Directors each of which is appointed for a period of three years: Mr. David Papazian, Chief Executive Officer, ANIF; Mr. Eduard Mkrtchyan, Chief Operating Officer, ANIF; Mr. Adel Ali, Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia Group; Mr. Housam Raydan, Director, Air Arabia Group; and Mr. Nico Buchholz, expert independent director.

Fly Arna’s Chairman of the Board will be permanently nominated by ANIF. During the first three years of operation, the appointed Chairman is ANIF’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. David Papazian.

“The board members bring extensive expertise and leadership skills, and they are all well recognized for their contributions in their respective industries. Together, they bring rich experience in Finance, Aviation and Tourism that will provide guidance and support as the company delivers on its strategy of building a reliable operation, achieving accelerated growth, and creating long-term value to its customers and shareholders”, the ANIF said in a statement.

With Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan as its base, ‘Fly Arna’ follows Air Arabia Group’s successful low-cost business model offering comfort, reliability, and value-for-money air travel.