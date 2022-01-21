Russia prioritizes swiftly launching delimitation and demarcation of Armenian-Azerbaijani border

YEREVAN, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Achieving progress in the delimitation and demarcation issue of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border would enable to significantly advance in the issue of normalization of relations between Yerevan and Baku, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“Launching the delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is a priority issue, as well as the unblocking of regional transportation and economic connections. Achieving progress in this direction will enable to advance in the issue of the normalization of relations between Yerevan and Baku,” TASS quoted the foreign ministry as saying in the statement.

In the statement, the Russian foreign ministry called for swiftly launching the delimitation.

“We are making consistent efforts to resolve the situation at the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan, where, unfortunately, from time to time incidents with the use of weapons are taking place, causing deaths. It is necessary to form and launch as soon as possible the bilateral commission for the delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. We are ready to provide consultative support to Yerevan and Baku in this process,” the Russian foreign ministry said.

It added that Moscow is actively participating in the process of repatriating prisoners of war.