European Stocks down - 21-01-22

MOSCOW, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 21 January:

The value of German DAX is down by 1.94% to 15603.88 points, French CAC 40 is down by 1.75% to 7068.59 points, British FTSE is down by 1.20% to 7494.13 points, and Russian RTSI is down by 3.36% to 1401.88 points.