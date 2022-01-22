PM  Pashinyan holds telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of ArmeniaNikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The sides discussed the implementation of the agreements reached by the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020, January 11, 2021 and November 26, 2021.

The interlocutors also discussed issues related to the strengthening of cooperation within the CSTO, exchanged views on the current situation of regional and international security.

The leaders of the two countries also touched upon the current issues of the bilateral agenda.