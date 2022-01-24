Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 January

Voting on electing new Ombudsman of Armenia launched in Parliament

Voting on electing new Ombudsman of Armenia launched in Parliament

YEREVAN, JANAURY 24, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament is electing today a new Human Rights Defender.

The voting kicked off at 15:30 in a closed format. It will last an hour.

Kristine Grigoryan is the only candidate for the Ombudsman. She has been nominated by the ruling Civil Contract faction.

 








