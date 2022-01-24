List of 1000 top taxpayers of Armenia of 2021 published

YEREVAN, JANAURY 24, ARMENPRESS. The State Revenue Committee of Armenia has published the list of 1000 major taxpayers of 2021.

The total amount of taxes paid by them to the state budget in 2021 comprised more than 1 trillion 206 billion drams.

The list is topped by Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine (48,842,019 drams).

The next one is Gazprom Armenia (47,825,132 drams).

The third is the Staff of the Defense Ministry of Armenia (42,656,806).

The top 10 list of the taxpayer companies also include Grand Tobacco (42,157,046), Geopromining Gold (20,839,147), International Masis Tabak (20,235,400), CPS Oil (18,139,549), MTS Armenia (15,715,402), Flash (15,482,097) and Teghut (15,325,378).



