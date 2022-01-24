Kristinne Grigoryan passes confirmation vote to become next Human Rights Defender of Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Kristinne Grigoryan will officially assume the duties of Human Rights Defender of Armenia after incumbent Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan’s term in office ends on February 23.

Grigoryan passed a confirmation vote in parliament on January 24.

Out of the 107 MPs, only 68 took part in the vote, all of whom voting in favor. The opposition boycotted the vote.

Grigoryan, who most recently served as First Deputy Minister of Justice, was nominated for the position of Human Rights Defender by the ruling Civil Contract Party.