Armenian Minister of Justice holds meeting with Ambassador of Belarus

YEREVAN, JANAURY 24, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Justice of Armenia Karen Adnreasyan received Ambassador of Belarus to Armenia Alexander Konyuk, the ministry reports.

Minister Andreasyan presented the judicial reforms and the program of introducing electronic justice system.

The Ambassador said the justice ministry of Belarus is interested in the digitization of the field of civil status acts registration in Armenia. He was also interested in the capacities of the justice ministry’s Expert Center SNCO, and an agreement was reached to sign a contract between the expert center based in Belarus and the Armenian justice ministry.

The Ambassador also said that he is conducting studies over the Armenian Genocide and is concerned over the issue, adding that Belarus has also become a victim of genocide in 1941-1945.