Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-01-22

YEREVAN, 24 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 24 January, USD exchange rate down by 0.49 drams to 481.63 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.19 drams to 545.49 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.13 drams to 6.17 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.74 drams to 651.50 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 149.08 drams to 28454.8 drams. Silver price up by 1.09 drams to 376.59 drams. Platinum price down by 155.98 drams to 16197.06 drams.