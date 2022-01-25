LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-01-22

LONDON, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 24 January:

The price of aluminum down by 0.98% to $3031.00, copper price down by 1.48% to $9775.00, lead price down by 0.97% to $2360.00, nickel price down by 2.82% to $23050.00, tin price down by 1.60% to $42805.00, zinc price down by 1.24% to $3597.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price stood at $72000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.