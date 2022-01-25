Armenian FM to visit Luxembourg

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. On January 25-26, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, the foreign ministry said.

During the visit, Minister Mirzoyan will have a meeting with the Prime Minister, President of the Chamber of Deputies and the Foreign Minister of Luxembourg.

Within the framework of the working visit, Ararat Mirzoyan will also visit the University of Luxembourg.