COVID-19: More than 1300 new cases confirmed in Armenia
11:09, 25 January, 2022
YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMNENPRESS. 1332 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 353,731, the Armenian National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.
4 people died, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 8032.
155 people recovered (total 334,549).
5713 tests were administered (total 2,685,238).
As of January 25 the number of active cases stood at 9625.
