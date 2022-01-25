Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 January

COVID-19: More than 1300 new cases confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMNENPRESS. 1332 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 353,731, the Armenian National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.

4 people died, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 8032.

155 people recovered (total 334,549).

5713 tests were administered (total 2,685,238).

As of January 25 the number of active cases stood at 9625.








