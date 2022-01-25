Dimension Investments is chosen by ACBA Bank as the Sole Market Maker of its Common Shares listed on AMX

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Dimension CJSC, one of the leading investment services companies in Armenia, has been appointed by ACBA Bank, one of the largest commercial banks in Armenia, as the sole market maker of its common shares to be listed and traded on Armenia Securities Exchange.

In November 2021, ACBA Bank successfully completed the IPO of 10% of its total common shares in the amount of AMD7.5 billion (approximately $15 million). The IPO was fully subscribed by over 5,200 individual and institutional shareholders, assigning over $150 million value to ACBA Bank’s common stock. This IPO was heralded as the largest and most successful in the history of Armenian capital markets, attracting capital from the broadest spectrum of the investor community of Armenia.

Dimension acquired 2% of the total IPO issue at the time of the offering, serving as one of the leading investors. Research coverage for ACBA Bank’s common shares will be initiated by Dimension, regularly publishing research reports and offering the investment community access to information required to assess and evaluate ACBA Bank shares as an investment.

“Our equity analyses, institutional sales, and block trading teams will be engaged on a daily basis to serve ACBA’s shareholders to own transparently, effectively, and continuously priced liquid stock of ACBA Bank,” said Mr. Mikayel Margaryan, CEO of Dimension CJSC.

In December, 2021, ACBA Bank’s shareholder's meeting approved the decision to list the company’s common stock on Armenia Securities Exchange.

About ACBA Bank

ACBA Bank was established in 1996 and is a member of ACBA financial group. The bank is one of the leading financial institutions in Armenia, providing universal banking services to its customers. The bank serves 400,000 customers through a network of 63 branches served by over 1,500 employees. ACBA financial group also includes ACBA Leasing, the leader in the leasing market and the first specialized leasing company in Armenia, and Amundi-ACBA Asset Management, one of the two pension fund managers in Armenia.

About Dimension Investments

Founded in 2018 and with capabilities spanning Investment Securities Services, Capital Markets Advisory, and Investment Management & Research, Dimension strives to put clients first by being their most reliable, insightful, and effective investment services partner in Armenia, while maintaining the firm's high integrity. Dimension’s capabilities are fortified by its core values, highly engaged shareholders and global network.