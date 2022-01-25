Armenian military receives modern multi-role helicopters

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Air Force received new modern multi-role attack and transport helicopters, the Ministry of Defense said.

“On the occasion of commissioning the new military aviation equipment, a ceremony was held on January 25 at the Erebuni airfield which was attended by Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Lt. General Artak Davtyan. Ahead of the anniversary of the formation of the Army, congratulating the personnel, the command of the military base expressed conviction that the protectors of the air borders are ready to fulfill their objectives and keep the country’s air gates safe,” the Ministry of Defense said.

Lt. General Artak Davtyan personally inspected the new gunships.