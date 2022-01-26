LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-01-22

LONDON, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 25 January:

The price of aluminum up by 0.99% to $3061.00, copper price down by 0.66% to $9710.00, lead price down by 0.42% to $2350.00, nickel price down by 3.36% to $22275.00, tin price down by 3.52% to $41300.00, zinc price down by 0.17% to $3591.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price stood at $72000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.