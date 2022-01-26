Open borders between Armenia and European Union to “further develop partnership” – FM
10:15, 26 January, 2022
YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Open borders between Armenia and the European Union will further develop partnership and promote people-to-people contacts, Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan tweeted during his visit to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.
“Today I locked a personalized padlock on the “E Schlass fir Schengen” Sculpture, symbolizing the idea of open borders. I am convinced that the open borders between Armenia and the EU will further develop our partnership and promote people-to-people contacts,” FM Mirzoyan tweeted.
