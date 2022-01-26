COVID-19: More than 1900 new cases confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. 1931 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 355,662, the Armenian National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.

7721 tests were administered (total 2,692,959).

147 people recovered (total 334,696).

1 person died, bringing the total death toll from COVID-19 to 8033.

The number of active cases reached 11,408.