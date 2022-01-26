Armenia, Iran discuss cooperation in healthcare sector

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan received Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri, the ministry said.

During the meeting Minister Avanesyan highly valued the current level of dialogue between Armenia and Iran, expressing confidence that the agreements reached during the 16th session of the Armenian-Iranian joint inter-governmental commission will enter an active implementation stage.

In his turn the Ambassador highlighted the importance of raising the level of mutual recognition between Iran and Armenia in order to bring the bilateral partnership in the field of health to a qualitatively new level.

Investment programs, development of healthcare tourism and other matters relating to the bilateral cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

“The big potential of the Armenian-Iranian partnership in pharmaceutics is obvious. We constantly consider the opportunities to mutually engage the Iranian-made medicine into the Armenian market”, she said.

The Iranian Ambassador was interested in the production of the Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19 in Armenia.

The Armenian Minister and the Iranian Ambassador also touched upon the bilateral healthcare programs, the educational programs integration and exchange of experience matters.