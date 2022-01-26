Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 January

Putin to hold phone talk with Macron Jan. 28 – Kremlin

Putin to hold phone talk with Macron Jan. 28 – Kremlin

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Friday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, reports TASS.

“Indeed, a telephone conversation [with the French president] is scheduled for Friday”, he said.

On January 25, Macron announced plans to hold telephone talks with Putin on the morning of January 28.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]