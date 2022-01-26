Security Council Secretary, German Ambassador highlight NK conflict’s settlement within OSCE MG Co-Chairmanship

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan met on January 26 with Ambassador of Germany to Armenia Viktor Richter, the Office of the Secretary of the Security Council said.

Issues relating to the Armenian-German mutual partnership, as well as the Armenia-EU current cooperation were discussed. Both sides emphasized the importance of the long-term political settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict within the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

The officials also exchanged views about issues relating to the border delimitation and demarcation between Armenia and Azerbaijan. At the request of the German Ambassador, the Secretary of the Security Council presented the process of unblocking the regional transportation routes.