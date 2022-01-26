Passengers of Yerevan-Istanbul flights to be exempt from “air tax”

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Passengers using the Yerevan-Istanbul flights will be exempt from the “air tax” – a state duty usually included in the price of the tickets.

“The routes which haven’t been served in the past 12 months and are now starting to operate and where there will be at least 1 flight per week for at least 1 year will be exempt from the air duty. This doesn’t only refer to Istanbul, many other directions have been exempt from the air duty by this principle,” the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia told ARMENPRESS.

The “air duty”, or “air tax” is a 10,000 dram tax.

The Istanbul direction is exempt from the air duty for the period of February 2, 2022 –February 2, 2025.

Other routes exempt from the air duty include Vilnius, Milan, Rome, Kaluga, Odessa, Frankfurt and others.

The Armenian Flyone Armenia airline earlier announced that it will start flying from Yerevan to Istanbul from February 2. The Turkish Pegasus airline will also operate the Istanbul-Yerevan route.