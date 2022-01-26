Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 January

Mnatsakan Safaryan appointed Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia

Mnatsakan Safaryan appointed Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has appointed Mnatsakan Safaryan Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, ARMENPRESS reports the relevant decision is posted on e-gov.am website.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]