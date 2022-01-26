73rd Republic Day of India celebrated in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. The 73rd Republic Day of India was celebrated at the Embassy of India in Yerevan (Armenia) on 26th January, 2022, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Embassy of India.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Republic of India to Armenia and Georgia, K. D. Dewal unfurled the national flag in the morning of 26th January in presence of a large gathering comprising of Indian nationals and Armenian friends of India.

On the occasion, Ambassador read out the address to the nation by the Hon'ble President of India Shri Ram Nath Ji Kovind delivered on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day.

Ambassador conveyed his greetings to all attendees and congratulated them on the Republic Day of India. Befitting the occasion, a cultural programme was also performed by the local Armenian artists from Indo-Armenian Friendship NGO and Indian students of Medical Universities in Armenia Ambassador K. D. Dewal handed over token gifts to the artists.

Keeping in view of the Corona advisory in Armenia, precautions were taken for wearing of masks, social distancing and proper hygience for all guests.