The United States sends its written response to Russia on security guarantees. Bloomberg
21:43, 26 January, 2022
YEREVAN, 26 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The United States has sent to Russia a written response to the Russian offer on security guarantees, ARMENPRESS reports Bloomberg correspondent Jennifer Jacobs reported.
"Russia has already received a written response from the United States," the journalist wrote on Twitter.
Earlier it was reported that US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan had arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry.
