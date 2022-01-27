Armenia has no final decision yet about participation to Antalya Diplomacy Forum

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. There is no final decision yet about the participation of Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Vice Speaker of Parliament Ruben Rubinyan, who is Armenia’s special envoy for the dialogue process with Turkey, to the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Chairman of the Armenian parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs Eduard Aghajanyan said at a briefing today.

When asked to comment on the statement of Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu that Ararat Mirzoyan and Ruben Rubinayn will attend the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in March this year, Mr Aghajanyan said: “As of this moment there is no final decision about the participation”.

Earlier Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Armenia is also invited to take part in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, scheduled on March 11-13, 2022. The forum is attended by foreign ministers.

During a recent press conference, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said there is high probability that Armenia will accept the invitation to attend that Forum, but he added that everything depends on the situation of that moment.