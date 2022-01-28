‘Consequences of last war cannot distract us from path of state-building’ – Artsakh President

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received a group of members of the Union of War Volunteers of Artsakh to bestow them with state awards on the occasion of the Homeland Defender’s Day, his Office said.

President Harutyunyan thanked the meeting participants for their service to the Homeland and stated that the consequences of the last war cannot distract them from the path of state-building, the Armenian people are fighting for more than thirty years.